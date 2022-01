BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service is working to clean up a chemical spill Friday afternoon.

According to BFRS, 120 gallons of hydrochloric acid were spilled from a crate that was in the back of a trailer in the 1100 block of Robert Industrial Drive.

Authorities say the spill has since been neutralized.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.