1 dead in Birmingham house fire, BFRS on scene

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Fire and Rescue is on the scene of a house fire in southwest Birmingham Thursday night that killed one person.

According to BFRS Batallion Chief Sebastian Carrillo, the fire occurred just after 8:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Hampton Drive.

BFRS says a victim was found inside the house deceased after the fire was contained.

Another person was found outside the home and was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene. The fire is still being investigated.

This is the second fatal fire Thursday after a woman was killed in a house fire in Center Point.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

LATEST POSTS