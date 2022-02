BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service is currently working to extinguish a heavy fire at a mechanic shop downtown.

According to Battallion Chief Sebastian Carrillo, the shop is located at 6th Avenue North and 7th Street. He says the fire is not under control.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

