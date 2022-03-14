BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service battled a house fire in a Center Point neighborhood Monday evening.

According to BFRS Cpt. Orlando Reynolds, the fire was at a residence in the 1300 block of 5th Place NW. It has since been put under control.

There was heavy fire and heavy smoke damage, according to BFRS. No injuries were reported and all occupants of the home made it out.

No other information has been released at this time.

