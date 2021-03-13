BFD contains house fire near Smith Middle School

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A fire has been reported under control near Smith Middle School Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Birmingham Fire Department were called to a house fire near the intersection of Killough and Meg Drive in the Killough Springs neighborhood at 1 p.m. Friday.







The home, located behind the Smith Middle School, was vacant at the time of the fire, according to officials. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

No injuries were reported. Stay with CBS 42 as the story develops.