Birmingham, Ala.(WIAT)– Keeping teenagers safe from gun violence is weighing heavy on the mind of Birmingham Police Department Public Information Officer Truman Fitzgerald.

“We entered the spring break season we lost three teenagers. Three students in seven days. If we continue that pattern could you image how the summer time is going to be,” Officer Fitzgerald said.

That’s also a concern for mothers who have lost children to gun violence in the city. This week representatives from What About Us, Mothers of murdered sons, met with the Director of Voices of Black Mothers United. The three non-profit organizations are working on plans to give area youth something positive to do this summer.

Their meeting comes at a time that the Birmingham Police Department reported a double digit drop in homicides during the first quarter of this year. Read about it in the CBS 42, AL.com, The Birmingham Times joint series “Beyond the Violence: What can be done to address Birmingham’s rising homicide rates.“