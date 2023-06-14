BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As we approach Father’s Day this Sunday, The Birmingham Times is focusing on how fathers who have lost sons to gun violence are coping with the holiday.

Clayton Davis, who lost his son Maurice Montrell Lewis to gun violence in May of last year, says faith, prayer and counseling have helped his family grieve.

The article, written by Ryan Michaels will be published tomorrow and explores the lives of three fathers who lost their sons to gun violence.

This is another installment in The Birmingham Times/AL.com/CBS 42 joint project called “Beyond the Violence.” We’re joining our media partners in examining causes, effects, and potential solutions to gun violence in the community. The ultimate goal is to make a difference in saving lives.