BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — All year, CBS 42, AL.com and The Birmingham Times have partnered together to tell stories beyond the violence.

Recently, AL.com reported that Birmingham has seen a decrease in homicides so far this year. As of Sept. 30, BPD recorded 99 homicides at the end of the third quarter. This time last year, there were 112 homicides, representing a 12% decrease.

Two Birmingham community leaders, Thomastine Jackson and Carthenia Jefferson, said they’re glad to hear the recent numbers but feels more needs to be done to stop the violence. On Oct. 14, a summit on school violence will be held at the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute.

“Sometimes, children brings guns to school because of bullying, so I think its important that we focus on this topic because we want to save our youth,” Jefferson said.

Jackson is also focusing on stopping the violence with youth. On Oct. 21, she and others will host a teen summit and charity basketball game at the Daniel Payne Community Plaza. Jackson said the goal is to get youth involved within their communities.

“We want to help someone start a program for the teens where they can do neighborhood association at 16 and at 18 you can be an officer,” she said.

