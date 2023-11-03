BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As part of our continuing “Beyond the Violence” series, we’re highlighting a club Birmingham high school students created to talk about crime solutions.

The reporting on this story was done by Alaina Bookman, who works for AL.com as part of Report for America. The story, which can be read here, focuses on A.H. Parker High School’s Creative Minds club.

CBS 42 featured some of those students last spring in our Beyond the Violence special focused on area youth. The students wrote poetry expressing how violence impacted their lives.

This is another installment in The Birmingham Times/AL.com/CBS 42 joint project called “Beyond the Violence.” We’re joining our media partners in examining causes, effects, and potential solutions to gun violence in the community. The ultimate goal is to make a difference in saving lives.