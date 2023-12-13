BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – This year, 17 youths were killed due to gun violence in Jefferson County according to a new report.

The Jefferson County Coroners’ statistical data report lists the 17 deaths in the 10-to 19-year-olds category based on gun-related homicide cases from across the county. 13 of the victims are male and four are female.

“It takes everybody to see some of the violence in our city,” said Sheree Kennon, Founder and Executive Director of What About Us.

(Data courtesy of the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office).

Kennon founded What About Us, a parental support group for families who have lost loved ones to gun violence.

The group was at the Church of the Highlands this weekend for the church’s Giving Hope Christmas event to make sure children of those killed by gun violence are provided for during the holiday.

“My son was killed in 2021 and by me starting this organization, it brought me closer to a lot of people that I didn’t know,” Kennon said. “We were all dealing with this at the same time. We found a way to console each other than just dealing with it by ourselves.”

This is another installment in The Birmingham Times/AL.com/CBS 42 joint project called “Beyond the Violence: What Can Be Done to Address Birmingham’s Rising Homicide Rate?” We’re joining our media partners in examining causes, effects, and potential solutions to gun violence in the community. The ultimate goal is to make a difference in saving lives.