PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — When there is a crisis, first responders are there to help – a message at Tuesday’s National Night Out. But sometimes, those emergency calls require someone other than a paramedic, firefighter or police officer.

Mental health and addiction are issues Pelham officials attempting to get ahead of by working with the youth in the community to help prevent issues with addiction that can evolve later in life.

Pelham first responders and community agencies showed up big Tuesday night to form new bonds in the city.

Posing for the perfect shot, Pelham Police Officer JaMarius George showed kids how his police cruiser lights worked and let them sit in the driver’s seat.

“I like that we get to bring the community out and bond in a different kind of way,” George said. “Having a connection with the community showing them ‘hey we support you guys, we’re here for you guys every step of the way’.”

Bigger than the badge – Pelham takes it one step beyond the blue lights and elaborate gadgets.

Detective Adam Schniper with COMPACT works on drug prevention and said it is about everyone doing their part to help each other.

“Everyone has a National Night Out, but a while back we opened it up to our community partners,” Schniper said. “COMPACT is one tool in Shelby County to fight addiction. What we find in our unit is addiction is mental health, there is no separation.”

Schniper said so many unaddressed mental health issues lead to addiction here and they are getting in front of it.

“If we can help families identify mental wellness issues with a child at age 11, 12, 13, you will never know what happens as far as what could have happened with addiction,” Schniper said. “Everyone has to step up to the plate and become more mental health aware and also be prepared to provide better resources than we ever did 20-30 years ago.”

He said anxiety is the number one health hazard for kids and adults that can lead to addiction down the road.

The National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) in Shelby County and other agencies are offering that roadmap to get you the help you need.

“It is difficult when you are facing a crisis to know what to do,” NAMI Board Member Laura Helenius said. “You are not alone in your journey with mental illness whether you are the person with mental illness or you are the family member.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Pelham city leaders want to make sure you know how to get all the help you need in an emergency. You can link to resources to connect with suicide and domestic crisis, mental wellness, substance abuse and basic needs here.