BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Boutwell Auditorium and The City of Birmingham’s Human Resources Department, Engage BHM, are hosting their annual “Better Together Multicultural Holiday Festival” Friday.

The holiday festival is set to take place on Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Boutwell Auditorium, located at 1930 Reverend Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd. The day will be filled with activities such as karaoke, line dancing, cultural activities, music, food trucks, giveaways and vendor shopping.

“This event is in line with Mayor Woodfin’s initiative to support small businesses. This festival offers a fantastic platform for small business owners to showcase and sell their items, services, sweet treats, and other products. This event is not just a celebration but a movement to uplift, include, and embrace all our 99 neighborhoods during the holiday season,” said Alicia Johnson-Williams, Senior Director of Boutwell Auditorium.