PRATT CITY, Ala. (WIAT) —A Pratt City church is hosting a community health fair and school supply giveaway this weekend.

Bethel Missionary Baptist Church is partnering with Meds Plus consulting to host a community health fair and giveaway to celebrate Women’s Day 2023. The event will take place from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday at the church’s location on Spencer Avenue.

The event is free for the public to attend and lunch will be served.

We spoke to Bianca Moore with Bethel Baptist about the importance of this event.

“Meds Plus consulting will also do what they call a vaccine check-up, where they will be able to determine when was the last time you had a vaccine,” Moore said. “So we will have all different kinds of things there and we will be able to check blood pressure and blood glucose levels. We will have those opportunities for our community members to partake in.”

They will offer vaccines, preventative health screenings, a school supply giveaway, lunch and a family fun day of activities. There will also be a DJ, a fun walk, a water slide for the kids and a moonwalk.