Best bets for last-minute Valentine’s plans

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Valentine’s Day is just one day away, so that means it’s time to make plans for you and your sweetheart. But if you still haven’t done so, don’t worry: there are plenty of last-minute opportunities.

Russell Hooks with Happenin’s in the Ham says you can still find events going on around the Birmingham area. He recommends the Bell’s Beer & Candy event at Hop City Beer and Wine.

“They will pair beers with things like Laffy Taffy, chocolate, Sour Patch Kids,” he said. “Also the Little London food truck is going to be there with the big double-decker bus serving up some delicious English food.”

He says it’s a free event, no tickets required. It’s from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.

Hooks also recommends combining ideas. For example, you could find an event and go to a nearby restaurant beforehand.

“You can always have fun doing something like Wasabi Juan’s, you know, very laid-back and casual,” he said. “And they’re also having a Valentine’s event next door to Wasabi Juan’s at Birmingham District Brewing Company. So that’s another good hand-in-hand event.”

You also might find great opportunities in entertainment districts like Pepper Place or Lake View, which feature lots of bars and restaurants together.

And if you still want to find your own ideas, there’s a good way to do that, too.

“You can always hop online and Instagram,” Hooks said. “Lots of people are sharing their last-minute stuff on Instagram, as well – local businesses.”