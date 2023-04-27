BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A former outlet shopping center in Bessemer is looking for a new owner.

WaterMark Place, once an outlet shopping center in the early 2000s, is on the market for $13.9 million dollars.

Over the years, it has been used for different things, such as weddings, events, and movies. Most recently, the 42 acres, 200,000 square feet property was used for the film “Gunner” starring Morgan Freeman.

Tundra Pippens and Kathy Dooley, who are marketing the property, tell CBS 42 they have received lots of interest from potential buyers.

“We’ve had people from out of state who have flown in to see it; we’ve had a couple of calls, and it has only been listed for a very short period of time,” Dooley said. “We’re showing it to some developers who are flying in this weekend, so it’s almost daily that we’re getting notifications of interested people.”

General manager of Watermark Place Jennifer Voltz says the location of Watermark is also appealing to potential buyers.

“We are 15 minutes away from downtown Birmingham, the airport, and the opposite end; you can get to Tuscaloosa, Montgomery, and Huntsville, so it is a perfectly located property that can be used for many things,” Voltz said.

Potential buyers have expressed making the property a major retail store or senior living facility.