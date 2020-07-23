Bessemer’s Jonesboro Elementary School providing free school supplies for all its students

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Leading up to the start of school, Jonesboro Elementary School in Bessemer will provide free school supplies for its nearly 600 students.

In a message posted on the school’s Facebook page Wednesday, school staff said that parents would not be required to purchase supplies for their children. In past years, the school would send out supply lists to families containing what children would need for the year.

“Jonesboro Elementary students will not be required to purchase school supplies this year,” the post read. “The school has purchased all necessary supplies for students. We can’t wait to see you!”

Anjell Edwards, who will start her first year as principal at Jonesboro, said that due to the school being classified as a Title I school, Jonesboro was eligible to receive state funds to purchase school supplies for its students.

“It provides funding for high-poverty school settings,” Edwards said. “I wanted to use the money to support students because that’s what it’s for.”

Edwards said that at Jonesboro, all of its students qualify for free and reduced lunch due to the number of them who live under the poverty line, so being able to help families in need was important to her.

“Some parents would have been fine to buy supplies, but I still think there are parents who struggle,” she said. “I think it will provide them a sense of relief that they won’t have to worry about where to get them.”

Jonesboro will start school back on Aug. 20. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students will attend virtual classes from home for the first nine weeks. Edwards said the supplies would stay at the school until students returned to the classroom.

