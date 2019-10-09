Bessemer Water testing could cause service disruptions in Midfield

MIDFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Bessemer Water will be testing a water service line in Midfield overnight that could result in service disruptions for residents.

The test will take place between midnight and 4 a.m. Thursday.

Customer in these locations could experience low to no water pressure due to testing:

Belcher Drive

BY Williams Sr. Drive

Creel Court

Creel Street

Henson Street

Lovelin Street

McPherson Avenue

Midway Street

Olon Street

Rayfield Drive

Vandergrift Road

Vann Street

Violet Street

Woodward Road

All potential disruptions should be mitigated by 4 a.m. Thursday, according to Bessemer Water officials.

