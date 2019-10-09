Bessemer Water testing could cause service disruptions in Midfield

MIDFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Bessemer Water will be testing a water service line in Midfield overnight that could result in service disruptions for residents.

The test will take place between midnight and 4 a.m. Thursday.

Customer in these locations could experience low to no water pressure due to testing:

  • Belcher Drive
  • BY Williams Sr. Drive
  • Creel Court
  • Creel Street
  • Henson Street
  • Lovelin Street
  • McPherson Avenue
  • Midway Street
  • Olon Street
  • Rayfield Drive
  • Vandergrift Road
  • Vann Street
  • Violet Street
  • Woodward Road

All potential disruptions should be mitigated by 4 a.m. Thursday, according to Bessemer Water officials.

