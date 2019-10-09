Bessemer Water testing could cause service disruptions in Midfield

MIDFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Bessemer Water will be testing a water service line in Midfield overnight that could result in service disruptions for residents.
The test will take place between midnight and 4 a.m. Thursday.
Customer in these locations could experience low to no water pressure due to testing:
- Belcher Drive
- BY Williams Sr. Drive
- Creel Court
- Creel Street
- Henson Street
- Lovelin Street
- McPherson Avenue
- Midway Street
- Olon Street
- Rayfield Drive
- Vandergrift Road
- Vann Street
- Violet Street
- Woodward Road
All potential disruptions should be mitigated by 4 a.m. Thursday, according to Bessemer Water officials.
