Bessemer Water repairing water main break, service disruptions expected

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Bessemer Electric and Water Service is currently repairing a 12-inch water main break that is expected to impact customers in the South Bessemer and Sloss Village areas.

The repair will take approximately six hours, according to the city of Bessemer’s Twitter page. The city also says service disruptions are expected and customers should be prepared for them.

Bessemer Water is in the process of repairing a 12-inch water main that will impact customers in the South Bessemer and Sloss Village areas. This repair will take approximately 6 hours. Please be aware of service disruptions. Bessemer Water apologizes for the inconvenience. — City of Bessemer, AL (@bessemer_al) May 26, 2020

