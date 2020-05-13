Bessemer traffic stop leads to locating 2 missing north Alabama teens

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bessemer Police Department is conducting an investigation after two juveniles were found in Bessemer after being reported missing in north Alabama.

According to Bessemer PD, officers conducted a traffic stop in the 2800 block of Arlington Avenue around 1 a.m. Wednesday. They found a 15-year-old girl in the vehicle with several others.

The girl gave officers a fake name initially but after it was determined to be false she gave them her real name. The Department of Human Resources (DHR) was called due to her being underage and it was then the officers found out the teen was reported missing.

The girl was then taken by DHR back to north Alabama. DHR then told authorities that some possible types of sex crimes had been committed at the house the girl was at in Bessemer.

Bessemer PD then went to the residence in the 300 block of 31st Street. Once they arrived, they located a 13-year-old girl inside. Authorities learned she too had been reported missing from north Alabama.

A search was conducted at the residence and some evidence was taken, according to Bessemer PD. No arrests have been made at this time.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

