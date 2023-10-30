BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Bessmer teen is dead after being fatally shot last week.

On Tuesday at 6:10 p.m., 13-year-old Timothy Sampson was shot during a reported domestic assault in the 100 block of 22nd Street South in Bessemer. Sampson was later transported to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham where he was pronounced dead on Saturday.

The suspect, 53-year-old Helvetius Hall, was apprehended on the scene by responding officers.

On Wednesday, Hall was charged with first degree assault and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling. On Monday, assault charge was upgraded to a capital murder charge.

Hall is currently being held without bond.

The death is being investigated as a homicide by the Bessemer Police Department (BPD).