BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Dr. Autumm Jeter has served the Bessemer City School System for the last three and a half years as Superintendent, and she sat down Wednesday with CBS 42’s Andrea Lindenberg to talk about being named Assistant Superintendent to the Alabama State Board of Education.

Jeter talked about the importance of academics and curriculum, especially considering her leadership in Bessemer began just before the pandemic hit in 2020.

Leading a school system is not something that Jeter takes lightly, as she is enthusiastic about celebrating not only students, but also the teachers that keep the system running.

“Yesterday, I received word from one of my administrators that one of our teachers has been selected in the Sweet 16 for ‘Teacher of the Year’ for the state of Alabama,” Jeter says, “She will represent this district…I literally ran and screamed, so yes, the voice is a little parch.”

She knows that the transition into a state level position will be challenging, but Jeter is looking forward to it, presiding over charter schools, school safety, and other outlets of the school systems in Alabama.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.