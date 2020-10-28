Bessemer shootings continue Tuesday evening

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Two separate shooting incidents took place Tuesday evening.

The shootings follow a deadly shooting that occurred Monday night where an 18-year-old was killed and other teenagers were also injured during the drive-by shooting.

Tuesday night, a man was shot in the shoulder in the 600 block of 6th Avenue North. He was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to authorities.

In a separate event, a man was shot in the leg while entering an apartment in the 600 block of Crumpton Drive. His injuries were also non-life threatening, police report.

