1  of  10
Closings
CALHOUN COUNTY SCHOOLS JACKSONVILLE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY JACKSONVILLE CITY SCHOOLS OXFORD CITY SCHOOLS PIEDMONT CITY SCHOOLS PIEDMONT CITY SCHOOLS SACRED HEART OF JESUS CATHOLIC SCHOOL ANNISTON TALLADEGA CITY SCHOOL TALLADEGA COUNTY SCHOOLS THE DONOHO SCHOOL

Bessemer Public Improvement crews remove shopping cart from drain

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(City of Bessemer)

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — As water started to fill streets in Bessemer Tuesday, Public Improvement crews went to work to find the cause of the overflow.

Crews went to a drainage pipe and dug out a shopping cart that was causing the problems.

The city of Bessemer is reminding everyone to help keep the area clean.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More CBS 42 Community Events