Bessemer Public Improvement crews remove shopping cart from drain

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — As water started to fill streets in Bessemer Tuesday, Public Improvement crews went to work to find the cause of the overflow.
Crews went to a drainage pipe and dug out a shopping cart that was causing the problems.
The city of Bessemer is reminding everyone to help keep the area clean.
LATEST POSTS
- Pennsylvania senator’s bill would funnel funding to rural communities for home health care solutions
- Fultondale FD puts out fire in Applebee’s kitchen, restaurant closed indefinitely
- WATCH: First responders hatch creative plan to help trapped Hale County residents
- Weaver High student arrested for reporting false threat they made on Snapchat
- Jimmie Johnson: Still with ‘deep passion’ to race ahead of final Daytona 500