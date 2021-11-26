Bessemer prison inmate serving life sentence found dead in cell

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate serving life in prison was found dead in his cell at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer Tuesday.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 70-year-old Calvin Moore was being treated for significant natural diseases and was later found unresponsive in his cell early Tuesday morning.

Moore was incarcerated at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility serving a life sentence for murder from a 2005 conviction out of Jefferson County.

The Alabama Department of Corrections will be conducting an investigating into Moore’s death. At this time there has been no evidence of foul play or trauma found.