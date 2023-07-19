BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Bessemer Police are asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing and endangered 75-year-old.

According to Bessemer Police, Homer Jerry Abernathy was last seen in the area of Dartmouth Avenue around 8:00 a.m. on July 18 wearing a plaid blue long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and a tan hat.

Abernathy may be living with a Condition that impairs his judgement. He is described as 5’7″ and 130 pounds with brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Abernathy’s whereabouts is asked to contact Bessemer Police at 205-425-2411.