BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bessemer Police Department is searching for a 25-year-old woman who has been missing since April 1.

Lyeshia Shantel Lee was last seen driving a light green in color 2019 Toyota Rav4 with Alabama Nurses tag number NAB504.

Anyone with information on Lee’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Bessemer Police Department at 205-425-2411 or 205-565-1320 and ask for Det. McCay. The Bessemer Police tip line for anonymous calls is 205-428-3541.