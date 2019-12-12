Bessemer Police looking to identify suspects stealing car parts

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Bessemer Police are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects caught on camera stealing car parts.

Sunday evening, a person took catalytic converters off of several trucks from Benton Nissan in Bessemer.

Wednesday night, a suspect(s) struck again, taking catalytic converters from work vehicles on Powder Plant Rd.

Lieutenant Christian Clemons says he believes it’s at least two or more of the same people stealing the parts.

“It’s happening more frequently lately, because this is the season where people want more money to buy for their loved ones, unfortunately, they are going about it the wrong way.”

Mechanics at a local automotive shop explain taking catalytic converters is fairly simple, and the part can be sold for a minimum of $50.

Catalytic converter missing from engine

Clemons says people looking to steal the parts will use a battery-operated hand saw, cut the part from under taller vehicles, and get away quickly.

In one of the cases, police recovered a piece of the saw’s blade.

Clemons says this can happen anywhere and is reminding the public to stay cautious.

He suggests parking in a well lit area and keeping video surveillance around your car.

Anyone who recognizes the individuals in the photos is asked to contact Bessemer Police at 205-425-4211.

