Bessemer Police investigating fatal pedestrian accident

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) – Bessemer police are investigating after a woman was struck and killed in a pedestrian accident.

It happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday night on Dartmouth Avenue and 17th Street.

Bessemer Police Lt. Christian Clemons tells CBS 42 that the driver of the car that hit the woman called police and stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Right now, no charges are being filed.

