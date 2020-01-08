Bessemer Police investigating fatal pedestrian accident

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) – Bessemer police are investigating after a woman was struck and killed in a pedestrian accident.
It happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday night on Dartmouth Avenue and 17th Street.
Bessemer Police Lt. Christian Clemons tells CBS 42 that the driver of the car that hit the woman called police and stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
Right now, no charges are being filed.
LATEST POSTS
- Woman’s dog crushed to death by grooming table at PetSmart
- From ‘Who is he?’ to 13-3: Matt LaFleur’s first year
- 1 year passes with no leads on deceased newborn found in cooler in Troup County
- Battalion chief warns about cooking safety following fires
- Dads greet students through program ‘I am my brother’s keeper’