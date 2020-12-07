Bessemer police capture escaped inmate

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — On Monday morning an inmate who had escaped from custody last week, was caught by Bessemer police officers.

According to the Bessemer Police Department, officers caught Deantrez Sanders, 19, at 10 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of 24th Street South in town. Police spotted the Sanders in the area and took him in after a brief chase.

On Friday, Sanders was being transported to the Jefferson County Bessemer Division when he escaped. He has warrants for failure to appear on charges related to first-degree robbery, first-degree receiving stolen property, and attempting to elude.