BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bessemer Police Department continues its investigation into Sunday’s deadly shooting that happened during a online exchange.

That warning comes after a man was shot and killed in front of his 8-year-old daughter in Bessemer. Bessemer police say 39-year-old Ricky Hambrick was meeting the suspects for an online gun sale when he was shot several times.

It happened on 6th Avenue Sunday. Police said Hambrick was shot while in his car just inches away from his daughter. Police said good seminarians helped the little girl while they waited on police to arrive. We’re told she is going to be ok.

Police said you should always be cautious when buying or selling items online. Lt. Christian Clemons said there are warning signs you can look out for.

“In almost all of cases we’ve seen where the buyer are luring the sellers to their location. They’re doing that by offering the sellers more money for your product if you just bring it to me,” Lt. Clemons said.

Bessemer has a safe meeting place located outside the Bessemer Police Emergency Operations Center. The safe zone is under surveillance 24/7.

Police are still searching for the suspects. If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Bessemer Police Department.