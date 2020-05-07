Bessemer PD searching for truck involved in homicide

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bessemer Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying the occupants of a black truck that was involved in a homicide.

According to Bessemer PD, those in the vehicle are tied to the death of Torie Bouyer, who was killed on 7th Street North Monday.

If you have any information on this incident, contact Bessemer PD Detective Ward at (205) 481-4366 or Bessemer PD at (205) 425-2411.

