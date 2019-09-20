Bessemer PD searching for suspects in Family Dollar armed robbery

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bessemer Police Department is searching for two suspects in an armed robbery of a Family Dollar Sept. 17.

The incident occurred in the 400 block of 4th Avenue. BPD responded to a call at the Family Dollar and learned that two suspects had been involved in the robbery.

Detectives were able to determine one of the suspects was 21-year-old Donta L. Allen. He has charged with first-degree robbery and third-degree theft but has not been arrested yet.

Mugshot of Donta L. Allen (Bessemer Police Department)

A second suspect has yet to be identified. If Donta L. Allen is spotted, BPD is asking that you do not approach him and instead call authorities.

If you have any information regarding the case, contact BPD at (205) 425-2411 or the Tip Line at (205) 428-3541.