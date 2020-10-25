BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are searching for a suspect after one man was found dead in Bessemer.
Early Sunday morning around 2:30 a.m., Bessemer Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 4800 block of Academy Court.
Officers arrived and found a man lying in a parking lot shot multiple times who was pronounced dead at the scene, Bessemer PD said.
Officers secured the scene while evidence technicians processed the area for evidence. Detectives spoke to witnesses and are continuing to investigate this as a homicide.
At this time, there are no suspects or arrests.
LATEST POSTS
- American support for same-sex marriage is higher than ever, study finds
- Second stimulus checks: Pelosi still hoping to strike deal before election
- TS Zeta Forms, Approaching the Gulf; Impacts Expected Wed/Thurs
- ‘Everything was on fire,’ witnesses describe moments after Foley plane crash
- Bessemer PD searching for suspect in Sunday morning homicide