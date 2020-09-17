Bessemer PD searching for missing man not seen in over a week

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bessemer Police Department is searching for a man who has not been seen in over a week.
Earlie Palmer Jr., 39, was last seen near the 2900 block of 5th Avenue North on Sept. 9.
He was last seen wearing a camo jacket that says “Lewis” on the chest and a black baseball hat. He was also carrying a red backpack.
Authorities say Palmer suffers from a mental disorder and he may be combative.
If you have any information on Palmer’s whereabouts, contact Bessemer PD at 205-425-2411.
