Bessemer PD searching for missing man not heard from since Dec. 15

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is searching for a missing man who has not been heard from since Dec. 15.

Carl “Squinky” Gardner Jr., called into work last Sunday and “has lost contact with loved ones since,” according to Bessemer PD.

Gardner’s family says he may be driving around in a maroon 2017 Honda CR-V with Alabama tags “AZ623.” They also say it’s not unlike him to not be around his family during the holidays.

If you have any information on Gardner’s whereabouts, contact Bessemer PD at (205) 425-2411 or Bessemer Investigations at (205) 481-4366.

