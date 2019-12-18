Bessemer PD searching for inmate who escaped during jail transfer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bessemer Police Department is searching for an inmate who escaped custody during a jail transfer Wednesday afternoon.

Blake Houston Hobbs, 30, was being transported from the Bessemer City Jail to the Jefferson County Jail when he fled from the transport unit. He was last seen in the area of Arlington Avenue and 15th Street in Bessemer.

He is described as being 5-foot-10, weighing 180 pounds and wearing a green army fatigue jacket and black shorts.

Hobbs is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

If you have any information on Hobbs’ whereabouts, contact BPD at (205) 425-2411.

