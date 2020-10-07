Bessemer PD searching for 18-year-old last seen in September

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bessemer Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance while searching for an 18-year-old young woman last seen leaving her job in September.

Authorities are on the lookout for 18-year-old Brittany Griffith. She walked away from her job in Bessemer on Sept. 17, 2020, and did not return to her relatives’ home, Bessemer PD reports. She was last seen walking east on Bell Hill Road near Letson Farms.

If you have any information on Griffith’s whereabouts, call Bessemer Police Dispatch at 205-425-2411 or Bessemer Investigations Division at 205-481-4366.

