Bessemer PD officers rescue driver trapped in upside-down car that fell into creek after crash

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle accident in Bessemer Thursday left one driver trapped inside their car, upside down and in a creek.

According to the Bessemer Police Department, the crash occurred at the intersection of 9th Avenue and Westlake Drive. That’s then one of the vehicles ended up traveling down an embankment along the road and rolled down until it was flipped over.

Bessemer PD officers jumped in and were able to eventually rescue the driver by breaking a window. The driver was taken to UAB Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say no other injuries were reported.

