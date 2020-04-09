Bessemer PD investigating possible connection between juvenile’s death and arson at same home

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bessemer Police Department is investigating two separate incidents at the same house over the past two weeks.

On March 30, officers were dispatched to the home in the 500 block of 29th Street North. Once on the scene, they discovered a 12-year-old was shot in the head. The child was rushed to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.

The child’s brother, a 17-year-old, has been arrested and charged with manslaughter. Bessemer PD says they discovered through their initial investigation that the 17-year-old was in possession of the firearm and had been handling it “in a reckless manner.”

Just a few days later, on April 2, officers were called back to the house where a car had intentionally set on fire. It was then found that a fire accelerant had been applied to the house as well though the fire was not set on the residence.

Bessemer PD says witnesses told them that a 17-year-old friend of the family had been the one setting the fire. The suspect has been charged with first-degree arson and criminal mischief.

Bessemer PD is trying to determine a possible connection between the two cases.

No other information has been released at this time.

