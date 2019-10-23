Bessemer PD investigating homicide, searching for suspect

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bessemer Police Department is searching for a suspect in a Wednesday morning homicide.
Bessemer PD responded to a call in the area of 28th Street and 11th Avenue N just before 11 a.m. They arrived and discovered a victim, later identified as Christon Lewis, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to UAB hospital where he later died.
After interviewing involved parties, Bessemer PD issued a murder warrant for Kalan Phillips. They are still searching for Phillips at this time.
Phillips is described as a black male, 5-foot-10, 165 pounds. He has a neck tattoo that reads, “bless.”
If anyone has information on Phillips’ whereabouts, contact Bessemer PD at (205) 425-2411 or the Tip Line at (205) 428-3541.
LATEST POSTS
- Memorials, viewing held for US Rep. Cummings
- Facebook’s Zuckerberg faces hostile Congress
- What’s next for Rick Perry? One of Trump’s longest serving cabinet members elaborates on his resignation
- Chef José Andrés, actress Eva Longoria take to DC to raise awareness for Latino American issues
- Ex-Dallas officer files notice to appeal murder conviction