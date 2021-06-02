Bessemer man who went missing near Valley Creek found dead

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The body of William “Jake” McNair Jr. has been located and identified by authorities.

William “Jake” McNair Jr., 33 of Bessemer, was reported missing Monday after his car was found on private property in the Valley Creek area, according to the Cahaba Riverkeeper. His cooler and “other things he wouldn’t have normally left behind” were also found in the car.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office reported that McNair’s body was discovered floating in Valley Creek by a group of kayakers who had been searching the area for him.

The body was not recovered until the following morning due to the remote location and difficult terrain.

The circumstances surrounding McNair’s dead is being investigated by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.