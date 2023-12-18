BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A Bessemer man who was struck by a vehicle earlier this month died from his injuries over the weekend.

On December 5, Rickey Dawayne Collins was walking along 9th Avenue near 32nd Street when he entered the roadway and was struck by a vehicle. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the driver of the vehicle remained at he scene and contacted police.

Collins was transported to UAB Hospital for treatment, but died from his injuries on December 17. The Bessemer Police Department continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding Collins death.