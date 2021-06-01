Bessemer man identified in Birmingham Chevron shooting

ENSLEY, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities have identified the victim that was shot and killed at a Chevron gas station last week.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Robert Jonathan Roy, 41 of Bessemer, was shot during a reported assault at the Chevron gas station at 2301 Ensley Avenue in Birmingham just before 9 a.m. on May 27.

Roy walked into the gas station suffering from a gunshot wound and died at UAB hospital the next morning.

The investigation is ongoing. Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.