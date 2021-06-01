Bessemer man identified in Birmingham Chevron shooting

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ENSLEY, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities have identified the victim that was shot and killed at a Chevron gas station last week.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Robert Jonathan Roy, 41 of Bessemer, was shot during a reported assault at the Chevron gas station at 2301 Ensley Avenue in Birmingham just before 9 a.m. on May 27.

Roy walked into the gas station suffering from a gunshot wound and died at UAB hospital the next morning.

The investigation is ongoing. Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES