Bessemer man has own gun used against him in armed robbery of truck, police say

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bessemer Police Department has arrested a man who allegedly robbed a man of his truck by using the victim’s gun.

According to Bessemer PD, officers were dispatched to the Cloverdale Apartments at 10 p.m. on March 3 on reports of an armed robbery.

The victim said he had picked up the suspect, later identified as Danalis Banks, after Banks said he was having car troubles. Later on, Banks grabbed the victim’s own handgun and then stole the truck they were riding in.

Banks was arrested the next day while in the truck. Banks was with an associate, identified as Cameron Green, at the time of the arrest. Both men attempted to flee but were caught, according to Bessemer PD.

Banks and Green were out on bond for previous arrests at the time of the incidents. Green has been charged with two counts of receiving stolen property and one count of second-degree possession of marijuana. He has since been released.

Banks was charged with second-degree theft of property, obstructing justice using a false name, first-degree theft of property, first-degree robbery, fleeing/attempting to elude law enforcement. He is still in custody at the Jefferson County Jail on a $123,000 bond.

No other information has been released at this time as this is still an ongoing investigation.

