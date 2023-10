BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Bessemer man’s death is under investigation being found shot to death on October 27.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 47-year-old Dominick Dwayne Peterson was found shot on 39th Street at Walnut Avenue SW in Birmingham.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:06 a.m.

The death is being investigated as a homicide by the Birmingham Police Department.