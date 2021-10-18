Bessemer man fatally hit by car after trying to fetch something that had fallen out of his truck

ADAMSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Bessemer man is dead after being struck by a car while trying to pick up something that had fallen out of his truck and onto the road Friday night.

James Douglas Epperson, 48, was hit by a car in the 1000 block of Minor Parkway at 7:34 a.m. Friday in Adamsville. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Epperson was trying to retrieve something that had fallen out of his truck and onto the road.

Epperson was later taken to UAB Hospital, where he died later that night. No arrests have been announced.

The Adamsville Police Department is investigating the circumstances leading up to Epperson’s death.