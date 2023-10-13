BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A Bessemer man is dead following a police chase overnight.

According to Vestavia Hills Police, an officer observed a vehicle driving north on I-65 just before the Alford Ave. exit. around 12:40 a.m. Friday. The officer claims they had reason to believe the driver of the vehicle was possibly impaired.

Police said the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused and took the Lakeshore Parkway exit toward Hwy 150.

The driver continued to elude the officer by turning onto Hwy 150 and then onto Morgan Road in the Bessemer area.

In the 2500 block of Morgan Road, the driver struck a curb at the intersection of Morgan and Greenwood Road causing him to lose control and strike another vehicle in the oncoming lane.

The suspects’ vehicle overturned and the driver was ejected onto the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver has been identified, but his name is being withheld due to the family just being notified of death.

The driver of the other vehicle was treated by Bessemer Fire and Rescue and transported to UAB Hospital.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency was contacted and is currently investigating the vehicle crash.