Bessemer little leaguers head to national championship

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — This Sunday, the Bessemer Tigers Football team is heading to the elite youth football national championship in Bradenton, Florida.
There, they’ll represent Alabama as they face off against other 6-year-olds from around the country. If you’d like to help these kindergartners compete, you can donate via cash app or email head coach Deauntae Colvin.
Cash app: $Blackopps20
Email: colvin42@rocketmail.com
