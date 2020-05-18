Bessemer lifts state of emergency order

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — On Monday, the city of Bessemer announced that it had lifted its state of emergency order in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement was made on the city’s social media pages Monday.

The State of Emergency in the city of Bessemer has been lifted. City administrative buildings are open to the public, minus the Recreation Center and Civic Center. A mask is required to enter a city building. Please continue to practice social distancing and safety guidelines. pic.twitter.com/3S83at638X — City of Bessemer, AL (@bessemer_al) May 18, 2020

While the city’s administrative buildings are open to the public, the Recreation Center and Civic Center are not. In addition, a mask is required to enter any municipal building.

“Please continue to practice social distancing and safety guidelines,” the message read.

