Bessemer lifts state of emergency order

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — On Monday, the city of Bessemer announced that it had lifted its state of emergency order in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The announcement was made on the city’s social media pages Monday.
While the city’s administrative buildings are open to the public, the Recreation Center and Civic Center are not. In addition, a mask is required to enter any municipal building.
“Please continue to practice social distancing and safety guidelines,” the message read.
