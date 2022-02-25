BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A 60-year-old Bessemer inmate who was serving a life sentence for a 1987 murder conviction was found dead in his cell Wednesday.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Victor Joseph Russo was found unresponsive in his cell at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility with apparent blunt force trauma. Russo was then taken to UAB Hospital for treatment, where he would die two days later.

The coroner’s office said the Alabama Department of Corrections is conducting an investigation into Russo’s death at this time.

This is the third death reported at Donaldson in a week. On Tuesday, 33-year-old inmate Barry Wardell Gardner was found stabbed in one of the dormitories and later died from his injuries. Last Friday, 42-year-old inmate Jonathan Ray Revells died after being found unresponsive in his cell.